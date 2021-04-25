1 dead, 2 in hospital after plane crash in Port Aransas

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal plane crash in Port Aransas; one man died, and two others are in the hospital.

The crash happened at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Saturday at the Mustang Beach Airport, along State Highway 361, within the city limits of Port Aransas.

DPS officials said the plane's pilot died in the crash; the youngest on board, an 8-year-old boy, is in stable condition the other passenger is in critical condition.

"We all know that plane was attempting to land at the airport, unknown reasons what happened," DPS Sgt. Nathan Bradley said. "The FAA will be the lead investigating agency in the plane crash."