1 dead, several injured after car crash in McAllen

Sunday, December 06 2020
By: Marisol Villarreal

A car crash in McAllen killed one person and left several others injured on Sunday.

The McAllen Police Department responded to a car crash Sunday on the 5100 block of West Expressway 83.

The crash killed one person and injured several others, according to police Lt. Joel Morales. Officers detained one person after the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

