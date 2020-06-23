x

10 more Willacy County residents test positive for the coronavirus

Tuesday, June 23 2020

Willacy County on Tuesday announced that 10 more people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Willacy County to 103.

According to a Texas Department of State Health Services news release distributed by Willacy County, six women and four men tested positive for the virus. They remain in isolation.

