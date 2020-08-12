x

10 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19

2 hours 46 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, August 12 2020 Aug 12, 2020 August 12, 2020 11:24 AM August 12, 2020 in News - Local

Willacy County on Wednesday announced that 10 people had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two children, four women and four men tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Since the pandemic started, 720 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days