10 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19
Willacy County on Wednesday announced that 10 people had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Two children, four women and four men tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.
Since the pandemic started, 720 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
