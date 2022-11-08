109 Packed in Tractor-Trailer Rescued at Mexican Checkpoint
WESLACO – More than 100 migrants headed to the Mexico – U.S. border were rescued from a trailer they were packed into.
The truck was pulled over at an inspection checkpoint near Ciudad Victoria, the capital of Tamaulipas.
Thirty-nine of the 109 immigrants were children.
Some of them were suffering from dehydration and asphyxia due to the crowded conditions in the trailer.
