109 Packed in Tractor-Trailer Rescued at Mexican Checkpoint

WESLACO – More than 100 migrants headed to the Mexico – U.S. border were rescued from a trailer they were packed into.

The truck was pulled over at an inspection checkpoint near Ciudad Victoria, the capital of Tamaulipas.

Thirty-nine of the 109 immigrants were children.

Some of them were suffering from dehydration and asphyxia due to the crowded conditions in the trailer.