109 Packed in Tractor-Trailer Rescued at Mexican Checkpoint

4 years 9 months 1 week ago Friday, January 26 2018 Jan 26, 2018 January 26, 2018 4:42 PM January 26, 2018 in News

WESLACO – More than 100 migrants headed to the Mexico – U.S. border were rescued from a trailer they were packed into.

The truck was pulled over at an inspection checkpoint near Ciudad Victoria, the capital of Tamaulipas.

Thirty-nine of the 109 immigrants were children.

Some of them were suffering from dehydration and asphyxia due to the crowded conditions in the trailer.

