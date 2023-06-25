10th annual RGV Pride event wraps up celebrations

The 10th annual RGV Pride wrapped up their two-day celebration at South Padre Island.

More than 2,500 people attended the weekend event, an increase from last year according to event organizers.

The event featured vendors, live music and drag performances by 20 performers.

The performances come after Texas lawmakers pushed several bills affecting LGBTQ people, including one that criminalizes sexually oriented performances in front of minors that was originally designed to restrict minors from attending certain drag shows, according to The Texas Tribune.

Valley AIDS Council Community Mobilization Engagement Specialist Steven Cano said the performances and pride events allow the LGBTQ community to feel welcomed.

“I wish there were these safe spaces for me as I grew up as a gay Latino in the Rio Grande Valley, [so] if you come from a family who is accepting, or isn't as accepting, they can come to this event, and they can learn,” Cano said.

Organizers say they plan to host a bigger pride event next year.