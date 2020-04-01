11 residents of 4 Cameron County cities test positive for coronavirus

Cameron County Public Health has received confirmation of 11 additional positive cases of coronavirus.

The cases include 7 individuals from Brownsville, 4 females and 3 males between the ages of 9 to 46 years old.

4 of the 7 individuals were linked to two previously reported cases, while two are travel-related and one is community transmission. The other four remaining cases include a 36-year-old and a 43-year-old male from Harlingen with one having reported travel and the other identified as a community transmission case.

A 66-year-old female from San Benito and a 29-year-old male from Rio Hondo were also reported, both as community transmission cases.

This brings the total of cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County to 37.