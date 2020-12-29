x

12 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19

4 hours 37 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, December 29 2020 Dec 29, 2020 December 29, 2020 4:07 PM December 29, 2020 in News

Willacy County on Tuesday reported that 12 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 1,584 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days