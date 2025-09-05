14-year-old driver facing charges after causing three-vehicle accident in Mercedes, police say
A 14-year-old minor is facing charges after running a red light and causing a three-vehicle accident, according to Mercedes Police Department Sgt. Juan Cuba.
Cuba said the accident happened on Business 83 and Mile 1 East on Friday at around 7:20 a.m. The 14-year-old was driving a Chevy Tahoe and had a 13-year-old passenger.
A total of four people, two teens and two adults, from the other vehicles were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to Cuba.
Cuba said police are looking at charging the 14-year-old, and the crash remains under investigation.
