15 security cameras added at Donna ISD stadium

Donna Independent School District is adding security cameras to their stadium.

The district installed 15 cameras. They were paid for with a $274,000 federal school violence prevention grant.

The district already had 10 cameras at the stadium. The new ones should be up and running by the end of the year.

"Any events that we have in our stadium, the upgrade in our camera system will give us more benefits to monitoring and trying to be proactive on any situation that might occur in our events," Donna ISD Police Chief Domingo Aguirre Jr. said.

The money is also being used to upgrade radios for district police officers.