17-Year-Old Charged Following Aggravated Robbery in Harlingen

HARLINGEN – A suspect accused of an aggravated robbery over the weekend in Harlingen has been charged.

Harlingen police say Davian Castillo contacted the victim over the social media site Let Go.

According to a press release from the Harlingen Police Department, the victim thought he was buying a gaming system. When he went to meet the Castillo Saturday on the 1100 block of South 3rd Street, he was robbed.

Police say the 17-year-old suspect fired a weapon in the direction of the victim while attempting to flee the scene.

Castillo is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As a reminder, Harlingen police asks the public to use safe zones available in the police department’s parking lot.