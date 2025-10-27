17-year-old charged with providing alcohol to minors in McAllen

Kamila Milian Figueroa (Mugshot courtesy of the McAllen Police Department)

A 17-year-old woman has been charged with six counts of providing alcohol to minors during a gathering in McAllen.

Kamila Milian Figueroa was arraigned on Sunday and issued a $24,000 bond, according to a news release.

The news release said the McAllen Police Department received an anonymous report of minors drinking alcoholic beverages at a "private gathering" on the 2700 block of South M Street on Sunday at around 12:34 a.m.

Responding officers observed cans and bottles of alcoholic tea and beer on the lawn of the residence, according to the news release. The homeowner was not at the location at the time of the incident but was contacted and later arrived to assist officers.

The news release said the homeowner told officers they had given permission to their daughter to host a limited gathering, but was not aware of any alcoholic drinks.

Statements gathered at the residence indicated that Figueroa hosted the party and provided alcohol to at least six minors, according to the news release.

Some of the minors are believed to have fled the scene as officers investigated, and one person was charged with failure to identify after providing a false name, according to the news release.

Figueroa has been arrested and charged. The investigation is ongoing and other charges may be forthcoming, according to the news release.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.