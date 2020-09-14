18-year-old man accused of killing Donna student pleads not guilty to murder

An 18-year-old man accused of killing a Donna student pleaded not guilty to murder on Monday.

Carlos Julian Contreras, 18, of Alamo pleaded not guilty to murder, a first-degree felony, on Monday morning.

Contreras is accused of killing Genaro Isaiah Castillo, 18, of Donna in January. According to information released by the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, the murder resulted from a dispute over money linked to criminal activity.

Contreras remains free on bond and is scheduled for another court hearing at 9 a.m. on Oct. 28.

