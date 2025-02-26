x

19th Annual St. Patrick's 5K set for Saturday in Pharr

3 hours 56 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, February 26 2025 Feb 26, 2025 February 26, 2025 1:59 PM February 26, 2025 in News - Local

The Pharr Parks & Recreation Department is set to have their 19th annual St. Patrick's 5K Walk & Run.

The event is set for Saturday, March 1 at 8 a.m. at 1000 S. Fir Street in Pharr.

