19th Annual St. Patrick's 5K set for Saturday in Pharr
The Pharr Parks & Recreation Department is set to have their 19th annual St. Patrick's 5K Walk & Run.
The event is set for Saturday, March 1 at 8 a.m. at 1000 S. Fir Street in Pharr.
Watch the video above for the full story.
