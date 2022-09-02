$2.5 billion in funding set to improve Valley roads, TxDOT says

A record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan announced earlier this week aims to improve safety on Texas roads.

The Texas Department of Transportation's 2023 Unified Transportation Program includes a $2.5 billion funding allocation for the Pharr District.

Among the listed projects with authorized construction funding are the SH 32 East Loop in Cameron County, US 281 interstate upgrades in Hidalgo County, US 77 interstate upgrades on the Kenedy/Willacy County line and the US 83 Relief Route in Starr County.