2 adults hospitalized following three-vehicle accident in Weslaco
Two adults were transported to a local hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Weslaco.
The accident occurred on eastbound Interstate 2 between Victoria Road and Texas Boulevard on Friday morning, according to Weslaco Police Department spokesperson Heribeto Caraveo.
All travel lanes were shut down for about three hours as police worked the scene; they have since reopened.
Caraveo said the crash remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Judge declares a mistrial in death of Donna High School student
-
2 adults hospitalized following three-vehicle accident in Weslaco
-
Texas A&M system approves new AgriLife Research Center in McAllen
-
Valley smoke shops weigh in on hemp ban for people under 21
-
Valley View ISD partners with daycares to boost enrollment
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025
-
UTRGV Volleyball gear up to participate in the Geri Polvino Invitational
-
UTRGV men's soccer travel to San Antonio this Friday to face Incarnate...
-
UTRGV women's soccer to face Houston on the road
-
Band of the Week 2025 - Valley View High School