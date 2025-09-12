2 adults hospitalized following three-vehicle accident in Weslaco

Two adults were transported to a local hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Weslaco.

The accident occurred on eastbound Interstate 2 between Victoria Road and Texas Boulevard on Friday morning, according to Weslaco Police Department spokesperson Heribeto Caraveo.

All travel lanes were shut down for about three hours as police worked the scene; they have since reopened.

Caraveo said the crash remains under investigation.