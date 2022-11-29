2 arrested, 12 pounds of cocaine seized in San Benito drug raid, Cameron County Sheriff's Office says

Authorities arrested two people and found 12 pounds of cocaine while executing a federal warrant last week at a home in San Benito, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

The Cameron County District Attorney's Office executed a federal warrant for Juan Jose Cindo, 43, who resides at the 100 block of Rebecca Lane in San Benito.

Upon arrival, investigators detained Cindo and Jeannete Medrano, 42.

Cindo denied having anything illegal inside his residence, and after consenting for his residence to be searched, investigators located 5.5 kilograms of cocaine inside a vanity room, the news release stated.

Cindo was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations due to the outstanding federal warrant, and Medrano was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony.

Medrano was transported and booked into Cameron County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.