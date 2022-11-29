2 arrested, 12 pounds of cocaine seized in San Benito drug raid, Cameron County Sheriff's Office says
Authorities arrested two people and found 12 pounds of cocaine while executing a federal warrant last week at a home in San Benito, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.
The Cameron County District Attorney's Office executed a federal warrant for Juan Jose Cindo, 43, who resides at the 100 block of Rebecca Lane in San Benito.
Upon arrival, investigators detained Cindo and Jeannete Medrano, 42.
Cindo denied having anything illegal inside his residence, and after consenting for his residence to be searched, investigators located 5.5 kilograms of cocaine inside a vanity room, the news release stated.
Cindo was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations due to the outstanding federal warrant, and Medrano was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony.
Medrano was transported and booked into Cameron County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
More News
News Video
-
Shoppers encouraged to shop local during Small Business Saturday
-
Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths, 373 cases of COVID-19
-
Brownsville police investigating death of man found unresponsive in cell
-
209 migrants caught crossing into Starr County, Rio Grande City agent says
-
Pharr man sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to smuggle...