2 in custody following Mercedes police chase involving stolen vehicle

Photo credit: MGN nline

Two people are in custody following a Monday police chase involving a stolen vehicle in Weslaco, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

One of the suspects in custody was behind the wheel of a black Dodge Ram truck that had been reported stolen out of Corpus Christi, according to Texas DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

The chase started on the westbound lanes of U.S. 83 and FM 491 in Mercedes and ended of Business 83, Hernandez said.

The identities of the suspects were not provided.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.