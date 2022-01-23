2 Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash near Roma

UPDATE: DPS has identified the victims killed as 53-year-old Aureliano Soza and 26-year-old Rosa Delia Gomez. Both were drivers in the crash.

DPS Lt. Johnny Hernandez tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS a preliminary investigation shows the Ford Ranger Soza was driving drove onto the wrong side of the road, hitting Gomez's Buick Verano head-on.

A 53-year-old female passenger was hospitalized in McAllen with serious injuries.

DPS continues to investigate the crash.

--

ROMA – The Texas Department of Transportation announced the westbound lanes of US 83 near Roma are reduced to one following a double fatal accident.

The crash is reported to have occurred around 6 p.m. Friday near Loma Blanca Road.

According to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, a man and woman, who are believed to be from Roma, died in the crash.

According to Lt. Johnny Hernandez, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, an unidentified passenger was taken to the hospital.

Traffic is being rerouted while the scene is being cleared.