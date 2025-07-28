2 people dead after crashing into Liberty Park, San Juan police say
Two people died after a vehicle crashed into the enclosure of Liberty Park, according to the San Juan Police Department.
The crash happened Sunday at 3 a.m. at the monument located on Business 83 and Standard Street.
According to San Juan Assistant Police Chief Jorge Moya, a gray SUV with four people in it hit the park enclosure.
Police said no other details are being released, and the crash remains under investigation.
