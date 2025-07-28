x

2 people dead after crashing into Liberty Park, San Juan police say

2 people dead after crashing into Liberty Park, San Juan police say
2 hours 22 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, July 28 2025 Jul 28, 2025 July 28, 2025 3:22 PM July 28, 2025 in News - Local
KRGV photo

Two people died after a vehicle crashed into the enclosure of Liberty Park, according to the San Juan Police Department.

The crash happened Sunday at 3 a.m. at the monument located on Business 83 and Standard Street.

According to San Juan Assistant Police Chief Jorge Moya, a gray SUV with four people in it hit the park enclosure. 

Police said no other details are being released, and the crash remains under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days