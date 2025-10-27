2 Roma city employees involved in deadly crash near Eagle Pass

Two Roma city employees were involved in a deadly crash near Eagle Pass.

One of the employees died and the second is recovering in the hospital.

The Eagle Pass Fire Department shared photos of the accident that happened on U.S. Highway 277. The Texas Department of Public Safety said their vehicle rolled over after a tire blew out.

Officials said four people were inside the vehicle. Three people were ejected and two were taken to San Antonio for medical treatment.

In a Facebook post, Roma city leaders say they are asking for prayers during this time.