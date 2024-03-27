2 Valley Counties Fighting Citizenship Question Expected in 2020 Census

WESLACO – The source of a controversial question in the 2020 census is in the spotlight once again.

On Tuesday, attorneys representing Hidalgo and Cameron counties discussed the matter at the commissioners’ court meeting in Edinburg.

U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilber Ross, who also oversees the Census Bureau, said they inserted the citizenship question after the Department of Justice instructed them to do so on December 12, 2017.

The plaintiffs will contend that adding the question will decrease the response rate.

An attorney claims if the USCB knows there would be an adverse effect by including the question it would violate the constitutional requirement to count all who live in the U.S.

