2 women arrested in connection with prostitution investigation at McAllen massage parlor
The McAllen Police Department arrested two women in connection with a prostitution investigation at a massage parlor.
Ana Rosa Cabrera Granados, 39, and Jassel Mercedes Torres Romero, 44, were arrested on Thursday and are each facing a charge of prostitution, according to a news release.
The news release said McAllen police, in collaboration with state and federal agencies, were investigating a massage parlor, located at the 4300 block of North 10th Street.
Granados and Romero were arrested as a result of the investigation and have yet to be arraigned, according to the news release.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may follow.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Zoo Guest: Vinegarroon, a tail-whip scorpion
-
Economedes High School student transported to hospital as precaution following bus crash
-
UTRGV cheerleader honors Uvalde shooting victim
-
Resources available to expecting moms in the Valley through partnership
-
Brownsville entrepreneur program on pause due to government shutdown
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025
-
Band of the Week 2025: Nikki Rowe High School
-
Sit down interview with Los Fresnos Star Quarterback Robert Pineda
-
Harlingen Lady Cards ready for their bi-district playoff match against PSJA
-
UTRGV volleyball faces Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Thursday and Saturday