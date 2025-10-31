2 women arrested in connection with prostitution investigation at McAllen massage parlor

The McAllen Police Department arrested two women in connection with a prostitution investigation at a massage parlor.

Ana Rosa Cabrera Granados, 39, and Jassel Mercedes Torres Romero, 44, were arrested on Thursday and are each facing a charge of prostitution, according to a news release.

The news release said McAllen police, in collaboration with state and federal agencies, were investigating a massage parlor, located at the 4300 block of North 10th Street.

Granados and Romero were arrested as a result of the investigation and have yet to be arraigned, according to the news release.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may follow.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.