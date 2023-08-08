2023 Two-A-Day Tour: Santa Maria Cougars
SANTA MARIA, Texas -- Santa Maria has made the playoffs a program standard. Now they have their eyes set on a district title. These cougars have an experienced group coming back and think this could be the year they're in the mix with teams like La Villa and Freer.
More News
News Video
-
Longtime Mid-Valley Emergency Management Coordinator passes away
-
City of Edinburg names a new fire chief
-
Local non-profit hosts specialty training on autism for McAllen ISD Police Department
-
City of Mission installs license plate readers that help investigators track suspects
-
Former Brownsville athletic coordinator sentenced for child sex crimes