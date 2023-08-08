x

2023 Two-A-Day Tour: Santa Maria Cougars

By: Brandon Benitez

SANTA MARIA, Texas -- Santa Maria has made the playoffs a program standard. Now they have their eyes set on a district title. These cougars have an experienced group coming back and think this could be the year they're in the mix with teams like La Villa and Freer.

