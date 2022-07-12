21-year-old stabbing victim dead, police say it is now a homicide investigation
The 21-year-old man from the stabbing incident that happened Sunday morning at a Brownsville apartment complex parking lot has died, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
RELATED: Man stabbed in apartment complex parking lot, Brownsville police investigating
Police were dispatched to the 6000 block of Danubio court at around 4:40 a.m.
According to the Brownsville Police Department, a man was bleeding in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
The man was stabbed in the neck and knee.
This is now a homicide investigation and there is no information on a possible suspect.
Those with any information are asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-TIPS.
