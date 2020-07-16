22 more coronavirus-related deaths, 1,248 new cases reported in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported on Thursday 22 more people died due to complications related to the coronavirus, while 1,248 additional residents tested positive for the virus, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 10,492.

The newly reported deaths bring the county’s total to 240.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, the sharp increase in positive cases is due to the release of test results from the federal testing at Bert Ogden Arena. Health officials say that over the next several days a large number of positive results are expected to come from that testing site.

There are currently 5,861 known active cases in the county. 968 people are hospitalized with complications from the virus, including 249 in intensive care units in Hidalgo county.