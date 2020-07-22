23 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19
Willacy County on Wednesday announced that 23 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Willacy County to 520.
The Texas Department of State Health Services informed Willacy County that 23 people had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Willacy County.
The total included 14 women, six men and three people younger than 20 years old.
