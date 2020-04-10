25 Gang Members Connected to Valley Indicted

HOUSTON – Twenty five alleged gang members and associates – all from the Rio Grande Valley – were indicted on federal racketeering, drug distribution and money laundering charges.

An indictment alleges that from January 2009 through March 2017, the people moved cocaine, pot, meth and heroin from South Texas to cities across the nation.

Court records showed the people were linked to the Tri-City Bombers.

They’re also accused in a string of murders, attempted murders and robberies.