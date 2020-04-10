25 Gang Members Connected to Valley Indicted
HOUSTON – Twenty five alleged gang members and associates – all from the Rio Grande Valley – were indicted on federal racketeering, drug distribution and money laundering charges.
An indictment alleges that from January 2009 through March 2017, the people moved cocaine, pot, meth and heroin from South Texas to cities across the nation.
Court records showed the people were linked to the Tri-City Bombers.
They’re also accused in a string of murders, attempted murders and robberies.
25 Tri-City Bombers Gang Members, Associates Indicted for Federal Racketeering, Drug Distribution & Money Laundering https://t.co/4IBaQ20CNe— Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) April 7, 2017
More News
News Video
-
Emergency personnel take extra precautions to respond to possible virus calls
-
Texas Workforce Commission shift strategy to help process unemployment claims
-
Coronavirus priority puts delay on mosquito spraying in parts of the Valley
-
PSJA ISD provides virtual counseling to students during pandemic
-
2 more people die after contracting the coronavirus in Cameron County