Near collision with TxDOT worker reminding drivers the importance of moving over and slowing down

Cars rushing past at highway speeds just feet away from people working to keep the roads safe is a familiar sight.

But it's not just unsafe, it's against the law.

For six years, Zeb Suarez has worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Texas Department of Transportation.

He recalled how a routine task almost turned deadly.

“A few months back, we were working on I-69 doing an operation collecting some quantities on the expressway,” Suarez said.

To let drivers know they were working, Suarez and his co-worker turned on the vehicle’s blue and yellow flashing lights.

Traffic was heavy, and speeds were high.

“As I got off the vehicle to mark the roadway, I looked to the back of me and I see a car coming pretty fast,” Suarez said. “I guess he wasn't paying attention and he swerved onto the shoulder because he couldn't get onto the other side there was a lot of traffic."

The car came within feet of hitting Suarez. Suarez said close calls like that are always a possibility, especially when drivers ignore flashing lights.

That's where law enforcement steps in.

Channel 5 News rode along with a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper on Monday as he stopped those breaking the law.

Within an hour, three drivers were pulled over for failing to follow the “Move over Slow Down" law.

Under the law, drivers seeing flashing lights on the roadways can either move over to the next lane, or slow down to at least 20 miles below the speed limit.

'They usually know they need to move over, they don't know that you need to slow down below the speed limit,” DPS trooper Jonathan Rios said.

DPS said many drivers are either in too much of a hurry, or too distracted to notice what's happening around them.

For those working on the road, the message is simple.

“If you see us out there working, just move over and slow down if you can safely,” Suarez said.

Those who fail to follow the law could receive a fine up to $1,250, and even possible jail time.

Watch the video above for the full story.