27 migrants under MPP program cross border into U.S.

More than two dozen asylum seekers were allowed to cross into the United States, after waiting months in camps across the border under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, on Thursday.

Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley Sister Norma Pimentel opened the doors to the bus that carried the migrants across the Gateway International Bridge into the U.S.

After waiting in Mexico as part of the MPP program, Cuban migrant Onelia Alonzo Hernandez, could not contain her excitement.

Hernandez said she is part of the 'Ladies in White' movement, a group protesting the Cuban dictatorship.

"They torture us and they mistreat us," Hernandez said.

She said she is not one to hold back her thoughts and that almost got her killed. She said she waited in Mexico, praying for her shot at asylum.

"It makes me cry, thinking about the things we've gone through," Hernandez said. "We've gone through storms, hurricanes, cold fronts. We've suffered a lot."

Last month a Supreme Court case filling showed migrant encampments were hot spots for kidnapping, rape, torture and even murder. But for this cohort that's all behind them. Now, they're making plans to keep moving forward.

For the people still waiting in Mexico, a plan is set to continue bringing the ones with asylum cases across, from 25 up to 100 a day.