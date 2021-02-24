Border Patrol to increase presence at McAllen International Airport

The city of McAllen announced Wednesday that Border Patrol will increase staffing at McAllen International Airport in order to facilitate the transport of migrants.

The city said the increase in Border Patrol agents will alleviate flight access delays at the Transportation Security Administration pre-boarding checkpoint.

“U. S. Border Patrol has committed to increased staffing at the McAllen International Airport in order to facilitate the transport of migrants from that location,” a news release stated. “The City of McAllen looks forward to a continued partnership with all organizations and entities committed to this process.”

The announcement came after the city reportedly was working on developing temporary city-issued IDs to migrants who were being denied access to flights due to a lack of a photo ID.

“City of McAllen officials worked to address the initial reports of denied access to flights, it was determined that access was, in fact, not denied but instead delayed due to the complexities related to the identity verification process of immigrants boarding flights at McAllen International Airport,” the city said in a statement, adding that the local-issued IDs were not feasible.