29 People Found Inside Tractor-Trailer in Laredo

3 years 10 months 2 days ago Thursday, January 25 2018 Jan 25, 2018 January 25, 2018 11:22 AM January 25, 2018 in News

LAREDO – Authorities discovered 29 people believed to be in the country illegally locked in a tractor-trailer last Saturday.

Border Patrol agents reportedly made the discovery in Laredo while responding to a call about suspicious activity in the area.

The victims, who were from Mexico and Guatemala, were reportedly in good health when they were found.

Border Patrol authorities seized the vehicle. 

