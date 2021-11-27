29 People Found Inside Tractor-Trailer in Laredo
LAREDO – Authorities discovered 29 people believed to be in the country illegally locked in a tractor-trailer last Saturday.
Border Patrol agents reportedly made the discovery in Laredo while responding to a call about suspicious activity in the area.
The victims, who were from Mexico and Guatemala, were reportedly in good health when they were found.
Border Patrol authorities seized the vehicle.
