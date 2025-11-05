3 men charged with attempted murder following Raymondville Stripes stabbing
Three individuals were arrested in connection with a stabbing that hospitalized a man, according to the Raymondville Police Department.
The stabbing occurred on Oct. 21 at around midnight at the Stripes convenience store on 101 Expressway 77, according to police.
Officers at the scene found a man with multiple stab wounds following an altercation with three unidentified individuals, police said.
One suspect, identified as 35-year-old John Manuel Sandoval, was taken into custody in Beeville on Nov. 1. He was arraigned on Sunday and released on a $40,000 bond the following day.
Moises Zepeda Ruiz, 37, and Lewis Garcia, 25, were arrested in Port Mansfield on Tuesday and arraigned on Wednesday.
All three suspects were charged with attempted murder, police said. Garcia faces an additional charge of tampering with evidence in connection with the stabbing, police added. The arrests were made with the assistance of the Texas Rangers and the U.S. Marshals Service.
The unidentified male victim had stab wounds on his ribcage area, hands and a laceration to his neck, but police said the injuries were not life-threatening.
Police said the investigation continues.
More News
News Video
-
Omar Ochoa wins Edinburg mayoral race, unofficial election results show
-
Teen killed in Donna expressway crash remembered as talented gamer who spread...
-
Unofficial results for the Nov. 4, 2025 elections
-
Omar Ochoa takes the lead in Edinburg mayoral race, unofficial voting results...
-
Edinburg 2025 mayoral race preview
Sports Video
-
McAllen Memorial, McAllen High, & Sharyland Pioneer advance in high school volleyball...
-
Playmakers - Week 10 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Playmakers - Week 10 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 1
-
First & Goal Power Poll 2025: Week 10
-
Lane Lord becomes winningest coach in program history as UTRGV women's basketball...