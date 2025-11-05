3 men charged with attempted murder following Raymondville Stripes stabbing

From left: John Manuel Sandoval, Moises Zepeda Ruiz and Lewis Garcia. Photo credit: Raymondville Police Department.

Three individuals were arrested in connection with a stabbing that hospitalized a man, according to the Raymondville Police Department.

The stabbing occurred on Oct. 21 at around midnight at the Stripes convenience store on 101 Expressway 77, according to police.

Officers at the scene found a man with multiple stab wounds following an altercation with three unidentified individuals, police said.

One suspect, identified as 35-year-old John Manuel Sandoval, was taken into custody in Beeville on Nov. 1. He was arraigned on Sunday and released on a $40,000 bond the following day.

Moises Zepeda Ruiz, 37, and Lewis Garcia, 25, were arrested in Port Mansfield on Tuesday and arraigned on Wednesday.

All three suspects were charged with attempted murder, police said. Garcia faces an additional charge of tampering with evidence in connection with the stabbing, police added. The arrests were made with the assistance of the Texas Rangers and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The unidentified male victim had stab wounds on his ribcage area, hands and a laceration to his neck, but police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the investigation continues.