3 more residents in Willacy County test positive for coronavirus
Willacy County reported on Friday three more people had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Two males, one on his 60s and the other one in his 70s, and a female in her 70s tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande City police are searching for missing 16-year-old girl
-
Scam Alert: Fake contact tracers asking for social security and personal information
-
UTSA offering help to small business who are struggling due to the...
-
Starr County requesting another 4-week delay of in-person learning
-
Extra safety features being added to bike tunnels in Pharr and San...