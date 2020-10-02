x

3 more residents in Willacy County test positive for coronavirus

3 hours 26 minutes ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 October 02, 2020 3:42 PM October 02, 2020 in News - Local

Willacy County reported on Friday three more people had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two males, one on his 60s and the other one in his 70s, and a female in her 70s tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

