4 Arrested in Connection with Brownsville Shooting
BROWNSVILLE – Four men were arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Brownsville.
Police say the suspects discarded evidence in a resaca at the intersection of Boca Chica and Resaca boulevards.
After an hours-long search on Monday, fire crews recovered a 9mm gun believed to have been removed from the crime scene, where a victim was found with a gunshot wound to his face Sunday night.
Twenty-four-year-old Ulises Alexis Ruiz Rosas, 21-year-old Jose Enrique Mendoza Beltran, 19-year-old Jose Luis Medina Cano and 18-year-old Jesus Roberto Padilla were arrested.
They’re charged with tampering, fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
The victim remains in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
