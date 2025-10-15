4 children hospitalized following mobile home fire in Hidalgo County
Four children and one adult were hospitalized following a mobile home fire in the La Blanca area.
The fire happened Wednesday shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Monte Cristo Road near FM 493.
According to Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza, the mobile home belonged to a family of seven.
According to Garza, the fire is believed to have started outside the home near the living room area where a mini split A/C was connected.
The mobile home was only 30% burned and those hospitalized were being treated for smoke inhalation, Garza said.
The Elsa Fire Department took the lead in responding to the fire, with the Edcouch Fire Department offering support.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
4 children hospitalized following mobile home fire in Hidalgo County
-
Elsa police: Middle school student shoots self in the leg on campus
-
Residents in city of Hidalgo accepting donations for flood victims in Mexico
-
Cameron County continues discussing lease agreement with Chapel by the Sea
-
Hidalgo County using new voter check-in machines
Sports Video
-
UTRGV women's soccer set to face Nicholls on Thursday
-
Band of the Week 2025: PSJA High School
-
Playmakers - Week 7 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Playmakers - Week 7 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 1
-
Los Fresnos, Mission Veterans, & La Feria volleyball keep pace in district...