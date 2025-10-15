4 children hospitalized following mobile home fire in Hidalgo County

Four children and one adult were hospitalized following a mobile home fire in the La Blanca area.

The fire happened Wednesday shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Monte Cristo Road near FM 493.

According to Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza, the mobile home belonged to a family of seven.

According to Garza, the fire is believed to have started outside the home near the living room area where a mini split A/C was connected.

The mobile home was only 30% burned and those hospitalized were being treated for smoke inhalation, Garza said.

The Elsa Fire Department took the lead in responding to the fire, with the Edcouch Fire Department offering support.

