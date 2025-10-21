$4 million community center in the works in Elsa

A new project is in the works for neighbors in the Delta Area.

Elsa city leaders approved the construction of a $4 million, 20,000-square foot community center.

The Elsa Community Center is being built on land that’s near the Mario Leal Park, and is set to open on Oct. 2026.

The center will be a hub for people who live in Edcouch, Elsa, La Villa and Monte Alto.

The center will provide educational spaces for tutoring sessions, language courses and workshops on art, science, and technology, as well as an emergency shelter. The city said they also plan to use the building as a warming and cooling center during severe weather.

The community center will also have wellness programs.

Elsa Parks & Recreation Director Kristyna Mancias said the center will also provide opportunities for everyone to continue their education.

“It is something that is very much needed. We don't want our residents to go to other cities, we want those resources to be available here in town,” Mancias said. “Our families don’t need to drive Edinburg or to Weslaco, but they will have something here safe in their own community.”

Taxpayer money is funding the project.

