$4 million project to renovate press box at McAllen ISD’s DQ Fan Field nearly complete

After construction began in November 2022, McAllen ISD officials say renovations for the press box at DQ Fan Field are nearly complete.

Work is expected to be done by the end of October. Among the expected renovations for the press box at the field — formerly known as McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium — is an elevator that will bring it up to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The press box dates back to the 1970s, district spokesman Mark May said.

“It was getting up there in years, so the idea was to renovate the stadium so we can make it a better attraction for high profile events,” May said.

The new press box is more than 10 times the space of the current one. The project costs about $4 million.

McAllen ISD put in $3 million for the project, while the city of McAllen provided $1 million.

The district and the city say they hope to get a return on their investment by having the press box attract bigger sporting events, concerts and improve the McAllen Holiday Parade.

