4 vehicle crash under investigation in Brownsville

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a four-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night.

Officials said it happened after 11 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-69 E, near the Olmito exit.

Upon arrival, police found a “considerable” amount of alcohol in one of the cars. Investigators believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

Officials reported no injuries and estimated traffic was backed up for two hours.