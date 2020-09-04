44 people have tested positive for the coronavius in Willacy County

Willacy County announced on Friday that 44 people had tested positive for the coronavirus and due to a backlog 205 additional cases were reported.

Due to a backlog in reporting, the Texas Department of State Health Services has in has informed Willacy County that there is an additional 205 cases for Willacy County. These cases are not considered active according to a news release from Willacy County.

"The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will conduct case investigations on this, and all positive COVID-19 cases that arise and ensure that proper isolation and 14-day quarantine is strictly adhered to," according to a news release from Willacy County. "In addition, DSHS will be sure family members stay isolated and quarantined as well and will be sure the family has supplies needed to be able to stay at home and follow protocol."

Since the pandemic started, 1115 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.