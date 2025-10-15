x

4x4 expo to benefit Angels of Love

Wednesday, October 15 2025

An expo for Jeep enthusiasts will benefit a non-profit dedicated to servicing women and children who are victims of domestic violence.

The third annual 4x4 expo by STX Overland Jeeps is set for Saturday, Nov. 1 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Railyard 83 Icehouse — located at 106 N. 9th St. in Alamo.

All proceeds will benefit Angles of Love.

