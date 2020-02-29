x

5 on 5: February 28th

4 hours 6 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 February 28, 2020 10:04 PM February 28, 2020 in Sports

WESLACO - Boys high school basketball took over the Vipers' house Friday night.

Rowe and Weslaco battled at Bert Ogden Arena in the second round of the playoffs.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has more on which Valley teams are moving on in this 5 on 5 update.  

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days