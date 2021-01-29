x

5-on-5 Girls Basketball: Edinburg High Beats PSJA North

4 hours 38 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, January 28 2021 Jan 28, 2021 January 28, 2021 11:10 PM January 28, 2021 in Sports
By: Alex Del Barrio

Thursday Night Basketball - Girls

31-6A

Edinburg High 54, PSJA North 46

Economedes 52, Juarez-Lincoln 38

31-5A

Pioneer 48, Nikki Rowe 21

McAllen High 33, Sharyland 27

32-4A

Rio Hondo 70, Raymondville 31

