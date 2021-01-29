5-on-5 Girls Basketball: Edinburg High Beats PSJA North
Thursday Night Basketball - Girls
31-6A
Edinburg High 54, PSJA North 46
Economedes 52, Juarez-Lincoln 38
31-5A
Pioneer 48, Nikki Rowe 21
McAllen High 33, Sharyland 27
32-4A
Rio Hondo 70, Raymondville 31
