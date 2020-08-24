5 people test positive for COVID-19 in Willacy County

Willacy County on Sunday announced that five people had tested positive for COVID-19.

Two children, a man in his 20s, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 80s tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

"The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will conduct case investigations on this, and all positive COVID-19 cases that arise and ensure that proper isolation and 14-day quarantine is strictly adhered to," according to the news release. "In addition, DSHS will be sure family members stay isolated and quarantined as well and will be sure the family has supplies needed to be able to stay at home and follow protocol."

Since the pandemic started, 810 people in Willacy County have tested positive for COVID-19.