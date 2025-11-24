5 Stars Plays - Area Round
5 Star Plays highlights the best plays during Valley high school football.
Catch it every Sunday on Channel 5 News.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville police seeking car fire suspect
-
Fans celebrate UTRGV Vaqueros' first football season
-
Weslaco ISD students getting a second chance as part of dropout recovery...
-
Valley Tennis Academy in Mission seeking new training facility
-
Thanksgiving meals handed out to Point Isabel ISD families in need
Sports Video
-
5 Stars Plays - Area Round
-
Los Fresnos & Edinburg fall to end Valley high school football season
-
UTRGV Vaqueros closes out historic inaugural season with win over East Texas...
-
Gridiron Heroes: John Evans, the man behind UTRGV's state-of-the-art facilities
-
Training like the Vaqueros: Getting ready for the final game of the...