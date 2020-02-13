x

58-year-old charged for threatening Port Isabel middle school

Jerry Duncan

PORT ISABEL – A 58-year-old has been charged for making a threat against a school in Port Isabel.

Authorities say Jerry Duncan was charged with making a terroristic threat. He went before a judge Tuesday.

Duncan is accused of threatening a middle school. He remains in the Cameron County jail.

