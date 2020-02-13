58-year-old charged for threatening Port Isabel middle school
PORT ISABEL – A 58-year-old has been charged for making a threat against a school in Port Isabel.
Authorities say Jerry Duncan was charged with making a terroristic threat. He went before a judge Tuesday.
Duncan is accused of threatening a middle school. He remains in the Cameron County jail.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood