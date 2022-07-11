6-year-old boy dies after being run over by vehicle at South Padre Island, driver facing intoxication manslaughter charge

A 6-year-old boy died after being run over by a vehicle at South Padre Island Sunday afternoon, according to Cameron County Park Ranger Chief Horacio Zamora.

Zamora says the incident happened at about 5:22 p.m., about a half-mile north of Cameron County Beach Access No. 5.

The 6-year-old boy from Brownsville was playing near the shoreline when a driver backed up and ran over him, the chief said. The boy, who was not identified by authorities, was airlifted to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Hector Martinez Jr., was booked into Cameron County jail Sunday on an intoxication manslaughter charge, according to jail inmate records.

Bond has not been set as of Monday morning, records show.