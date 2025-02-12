x

9 RGV girls basketball teams advance to the area round on Tuesday night

3 hours 43 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, February 11 2025 Feb 11, 2025 February 11, 2025 11:17 PM February 11, 2025 in Sports

TUESDAY NIGHT PLAYOFF SCORES:

Palmview 61, CC Veterans Memorial 50

Calallen 45, Hidalgo 27

San Benito 49, Edinburg North 41

PSJA North 36, Brownsville Rivera 32

Edinburg Vela 40, Harlingen 30

Sharyland Pioneer 79, Donna 28

McAllen Memorial 46, Brownsville Lopez 40

CC Moody 51, Rio Grande City 27

Robstown 47, Grulla 21

Zapata 50, Port Isabel 47

Raymondville 44, IDEA Edinburg 22

Lyford 85, Monte Alto 5

Santa Rosa 52, IDEA Edinburg Quest 14

