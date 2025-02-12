9 RGV girls basketball teams advance to the area round on Tuesday night
TUESDAY NIGHT PLAYOFF SCORES:
Palmview 61, CC Veterans Memorial 50
Calallen 45, Hidalgo 27
San Benito 49, Edinburg North 41
PSJA North 36, Brownsville Rivera 32
Edinburg Vela 40, Harlingen 30
Sharyland Pioneer 79, Donna 28
McAllen Memorial 46, Brownsville Lopez 40
CC Moody 51, Rio Grande City 27
Robstown 47, Grulla 21
Zapata 50, Port Isabel 47
Raymondville 44, IDEA Edinburg 22
Lyford 85, Monte Alto 5
Santa Rosa 52, IDEA Edinburg Quest 14
