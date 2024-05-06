A/C Expected to be Fully Functioning at Mercedes School

UPDATE (8/15): John F. Kennedy Elementary is seeing major improvements in the air conditioning system.

One section of the building is operating at 100 percent.

A portion of the building is still being serviced but only minimally.

MERCEDES – A Rio Grande Valley district superintendent wants to ease parents who are concerned about the air conditioning issues at a school.

KRGV’s Carolina Cruz reached out to Mercedes ISD Superintendent Daniel Trevino Jr. after CHANNEL 5 NEWS was contacted about the problems at John F. Kennedy Elementary.

Trevino says certain areas of the school are powered by an older system, which means it doesn’t work 100 percent.

“On our first day of school, on Aug. 27, our buildings, our classrooms will be ready for service. If they are not then we will have to reroute students,” says Dr. Trevino.

Part of the air conditioning system was up and running on Tuesday.

The entire grid is expected to be fully functioning by the end of the week.

