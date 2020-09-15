A new channel has formed on South Padre Island due to recent hurricanes

Channel 5 News Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith said it's safe to assume the erosion happened, because of one of the hurricanes that hit the Rio Grande Valley this year.

"Water can go all the way across to the bay, and then it has to come all the way back out," Smith said. "So that'll create a cut across there and it happens a lot when there's a big storm."

